Banality of Evil: Climate Edition

Hannah Arendt’s 1963 book "Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil" explores the idea that evil is perpetuated when immoral principles become normalized over time by unthinking people. Is this not what we see happening with regard to climate today? Join Doug Casey’s private membership https://phyle.co If you like these podcasts, it’s time to join our email list. It’s quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here. Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey Alternative channel https://vigilante.tv/c/doug_caseys_take/
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
