Banality of Evil: Climate Edition
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Mar 20, 2023

Hannah Arendt’s 1963 book "Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil" explores the idea that evil is perpetuated when immoral principles become normalized over time by unthinking people. Is this not what we see happening with regard to climate today? Join Doug Casey’s private membership https://phyle.co If you like these podcasts, it’s time to join our email list. It’s quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here. Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey Alternative channel https://vigilante.tv/c/doug_caseys_take/

