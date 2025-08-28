American Nihilism

Please note: This conversation was originally recorded on August 9th but got buried in our publishing queue. Any "breaking news" references are from then, but Doug and Matt's insights on nihilism, AI investment, and expat strategies don't have expiration dates. Check the highlights below.

Nihilism

Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of questions about why so many young people—yes, even the supposedly independent-minded ones—seem to be adrift in a kind of listless nihilism. It’s not just the gloomy teenagers in black hoodies. We’re talking about kids from libertarian households, the ones you’d think would be immune.

Nihilism comes from the Latin nihil—nothing. It’s the belief in nothing. Most people treat it like a moral disease, and sure, if it’s your entire worldview, it’s corrosive. But a little nihilism? That can be healthy. It means you’re questioning the narrative. You’re thinking critically.

The problem today is that the information firehose makes it hard to believe in anything. In the past, your worldview was shaped by family, friends, and maybe a few outside influences. Everyone around you shared roughly the same assumptions. Now, the internet hits you with ten mutually exclusive “truths” before breakfast. No wonder people stop believing in anything at all.

But a vacuum will be filled. For centuries, religion has filled that gap—belief without proof, providing a moral code and sense of direction. Without something like that, life can start to look pointless. That’s why we think The Preparation—the program we’ve been talking about—has real value. It gives you meaning through skill, experience, and independence without requiring you to become a zealot.

When Politics Is Just Theater

People ask us if we’re witnessing the death of politics or the nation-state. The European Union, for example, started as a simple trade arrangement for coal and steel. Now it’s a bloated self-licking ice cream cone. We’re convinced it’ll collapse—just like the euro—because it’s drifted from solving problems to manufacturing them.

Politics itself won’t die; humans are social animals. But the real question is what power government should have. Our answer: almost none. Certainly not the power to run your life. Even functions like defense and courts could be handled better by the market than by the kind of people who inevitably gravitate toward government.

The AI Gold Rush—And Its Hidden Costs

We’re seeing tech giants pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 to power AI data centers. Sounds impressive. But do we think companies like Google or Meta will still be dominant in 25 years? History says no. Polaroid and Xerox once looked untouchable too.

Doug is bullish on nuclear energy and natural gas, but he’s not convinced this data center buildout is pure progress. These facilities are so power-hungry they’ll drive up electricity prices for everyone, lowering living standards and choking out smaller businesses. Yes, AI is transformative—but that doesn’t make every investment in it wise.

On Billionaires, Plan B, and Where to Live

Billionaires aren’t inherently villains. Many are just smart, productive, and lucky. But they often play it safe. That’s why you see farmland buying sprees—Bill Gates being the largest private farmland owner in the U.S.—and the appeal of places like New Zealand or Uruguay.

Doug lived in New Zealand and now calls Uruguay home. Uruguay is stable, safe, and civilized. You can walk around at night without fear. It’s not perfect—imports are expensive due to high tariffs—but if you get residency, you can bring a shipping container of goods duty-free.

Note: Join us for our Plan B Uruguay Conference: Register here.

Panama gets mentioned often in the expat conversation, but it’s not the same place it was a decade ago. The COVID response there was among the harshest in the world, and it changed the local mood toward foreigners. We think Uruguay offers more stability and a better cultural fit for someone looking for a real long-term base.

Bottom line: Whether it’s nihilism, government overreach, AI mania, or where to stash your gold, the principle’s the same—don’t accept the default narrative. Question everything. Build your own framework for meaning. And, as always, keep your options open.

00:00 Introduction and First Question

00:14 Exploring Nihilism in Youth

05:16 Storing Money for UK Citizens

07:02 US-EU Trade Deal Analysis

10:15 Sovereign Banking and Local Credit

14:14 The Trend of Tattoos

19:48 Tech Giants and Nuclear Power

27:48 The Future of Politics and Government

32:21 The Dynamics of Giving and Receiving Advice

34:11 Exploring the Concept of Irania in South Africa

37:23 Comparing Uruguay and Panama for Expatriates

41:05 Warren Buffet's Market Strategy and Gold

42:13 Storing Gold and Silver as Collateral

43:49 The Nature of Governments and Voting

46:37 The Role and Movement of Billionaires

52:43 Healthcare and Safety in Uruguay

57:14 Logistics of Moving Abroad

01:00:15 Conclusion and Upcoming Plans

Share