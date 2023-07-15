[#266] Weaponized Banks, Club of Rome, Gold backed BRICS, and more

Join our private member group https://phyle.co to get your questions answered and get prepared for the turmoil ahead.

CHAPTERS: 00:00 The Evolution of Doug Casey's Political Views [00:00:02] Doug Casey discusses his political journey from being a liberal to a conservative, libertarian, and ultimately an anarcho-capitalist (ancap).

Personal Philosophy: The Whole of the Law [00:03:49] Doug Casey shares his personal philosophy, which centers around the idea of doing as you wish but being prepared to accept the consequences.

Gold Backed Currency and its Function [00:08:24] Doug Casey questions the need for a currency and discusses the advantages of using gold as money, as well as the potential viability of Bitcoin. He also explains how gold-backed currency worked in the past and the importance of trust in the issuer.

The gold-backed currency [00:12:31] Discussion on the concept of a gold-backed currency and its advantages compared to a fiat currency.

The future of artificial intelligence [00:16:10] Exploration of the potential impact of artificial intelligence and the speaker's perspective on its benevolence.

Rare earth metals and China's control [00:21:16] Explanation of rare earth metals, their importance in high-tech industries, and China's dominance in their production and distribution.

The Rare Earth Metals and China's Control [00:23:18] Doug Casey discusses the environmental impact of mining and refining rare earth metals, and China's dominance in this industry.

Investing in Rare Earth Metals [00:24:34] Doug Casey explains the challenges of investing in rare earth metals and the limited options available for investors.

Canadian Citizenship and US Passport [00:27:18] Doug Casey advises an American citizen on the benefits of obtaining Canadian citizenship and the advantages of having multiple passports.

The Waltons' Financial Decisions [00:35:10] Discussion on the wealthy Waltons' decision to sell their stake in Walmart and speculate on what they might do with the money.

The Weaponization of the Banking System through ESG [00:40:18] Doug Casey's opinion on the weaponization of the banking system through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

Cooperation between Banks and the State [00:45:21] The collaboration between banks and the state, as seen in the FBI's request for transaction data from Bank of America without a warrant.

The importance of owning gold and silver coins [00:46:36] Doug Casey emphasizes the need to have fungible assets like gold and silver coins for bartering purposes.

Disagreement with the concept of peak everything [00:47:20] Doug Casey disagrees with the idea that we have reached peak everything and believes that technology can solve resource scarcity issues.

Recommendation to read Jim Kunstler's blog [00:48:56] Doug Casey suggests reading Jim Kunstler's blog and novels, praising his writing style and sense of humor.

