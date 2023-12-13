2024 Will be the Worst Year in Living Memory

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about
Chapters: 00:00 Intro 1. **Introduction and Discussion on Encyclopedia Britannica** - 00:00:02 2. **The Rise of New Online Encyclopedias** - 00:01:09 3. **The Decline of Traditional Encyclopedias and Wikipedia** - 00:01:51 4. **Taylor Swift's Popularity and Cultural Impact** - 00:02:26 5. **Perceptions of Taylor Swift and Pop Music** - 00:04:02 6. **Harvard, MIT, and Penn Scandal Discussion** - 00:05:12 7. **Decline of Higher Education and University Administration** - 00:06:55 8. **Plagiarism Issues in Academia** - 00:09:34 9. **Economic Challenges and Higher Education Crisis** - 00:10:52 10. **Gen Z Perspectives on Education and Workforce** - 00:13:01 11. **Harvard's Financial Status and Donor Influence** - 00:14:05 12. **Higher Education Reform and Collapse Predictions** - 00:15:04 13. **Economic Predictions and Market Analysis** - 00:18:37 14. **Political and Financial Insights from Fund Managers** - 00:20:22 15. **Issues in College Governance and Administration** - 00:21:29 16. **Alternatives to Traditional College Education** - 00:22:50 17. **Historical Context: The Rape of Nanking** - 00:24:29 18. **Global Conflicts and Genocide** - 00:27:02 19. **Saddam Hussein's Capture and Trial** - 00:30:07 20. **Current Political Developments and Analysis** - 00:32:17 21. **Zelensky's Address and International Relations** - 00:36:33 22. **Predictions for 2024 and Closing Remarks** - 00:38:54