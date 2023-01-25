Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
157,000 Ukranian Soldiers KIA??
0:00
-32:08

157,000 Ukranian Soldiers KIA??

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Jan 25, 2023

Doug's Take on the war in Ukraine If you like these podcasts, it's time to join our email list.  It's quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here.  

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: 

https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Connect with us on Telegram:  https://t.me/dougcasey

00:00 Intro

00:57 Doug's take On Ukraine

7:43 Henry Kissinger: UKR joining NATO

10:32 Greta's Photo Op

16:10 The Economy

19:08 KB Homes has a 68% Cancellation rate

22:11 Layoffs Spiking

26:48 CBDC

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture