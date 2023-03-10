When Nations Collapse

To learn more about our private member service go to https://phyle.co

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey

Mentioned this episode: Thread on South Africa from ZombieLand: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1630436052723720193.html

America's crumbling infrastructure: https://www.revolver.news/2023/02/america-lost-hardworking-men-who-held-her-together-and-now-she-is-crumbling/

12 Characteristics of Western Civilization: https://youtu.be/B0a9NvuU3Ok