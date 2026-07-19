Weekly Recap July 19, 2026
Doug and Matt on Trump-branded US coins, war and de-Flocking. John on Congress fixing housing and Fed Task forces. Frank Giustra on inflation and Matt Smith reflects on Covid and Hormuz.
College is dead. Young men need this instead.
Maxim and Matt Smith and Doug Casey. Learn about it here.
Same Movie, New Reel: From Lockdown to the Strait of Hormuz
Reflection from Matt Smith. Read here.
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