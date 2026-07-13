Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jerry rothouse's avatar
jerry rothouse
1h

If "the road serfdom " had been required reading in universities the past 50 years it's not likely that we would be seeing the rise of socialists and collectivist bigger government policies.

Reply
Share
Miss Kellee's avatar
Miss Kellee
1h

I am a strong believer in Austian Econ, Mises. You have accurately described the Gloom and Doom of the same old playbooks with the same players, whose thinking is, again, on the wrong path! Thank you for this brilliant commentary!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture