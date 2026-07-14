Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Laramie's avatar
Laramie
3h

Doomers have been saying that the dollar's days are numbered since it went off the gold standard 50+ years ago. Someday they will be right, of course. The question is "when," not "if."

Twisting Mark Twain's aphorism a bit, I would say that 'news of the dollar's death has been greatly exaggerated." The dollar is not a good store of value. But, until a credible alternative arrives as a medium of exchange, it's the best we've got. I don't see any credible alternative on the horizon just yet.

There is something I find intriguing, although it's still far too early to be considered credible. Bitcoin bills itself as "digital gold." But, it isn't anymore. Digital gold is digital gold now. Tether, Paxos and a few others have introduced tokens that can be redeemed for physical gold. Again, way too early to say whether this will be successful. But, if done right (meaning redeemability is assured, censorship-resistance is built in, it is credibly neutral), it solves some of gold's inherent weaknesses: portability, divisibility, etc. We'll see how things develop. Certainly, the current offering from Tether (XAUT) cannot be trusted, so something else would have to develop.

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M COATES's avatar
M COATES
3h

Already read this on Frank own blog last week.

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