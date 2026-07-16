Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Eric Johnson's avatar
Eric Johnson
6h

They need to drastically free up the supply of homes available for purchase to put downward pressure on prices. Increase the federal deduction on the gain of a home sale so boomers and their heirs don’t have to wait for the boomers to die to sell.

Also, return most of the federal lands back to the states.

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GF's avatar
GF
5h

The easy button is deporting all the foreigners and then not only jobs but housing becomes available. These people wish to never solve anything

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