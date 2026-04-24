Start Here: What Crisis Investing Actually Is

Most investors fear crisis.

We look for the trade hiding inside it.

That’s the basic idea behind Crisis Investing.

The world is becoming more unstable, not less. The debt problem is not fixed. The dollar problem is not fixed. The energy problem is not fixed. The geopolitical problem is not fixed. And governments are now openly directing capital toward strategic sectors like gold, silver, uranium, copper, energy, rare earths, defense, and domestic resource production.

That creates danger.

It also creates opportunity.

Doug Casey has spent his career looking for those opportunities — the moments when panic, political stupidity, monetary disorder, and market mispricing combine to create asymmetric speculation.

That’s what we do here.

The Free Side Gives You the Thesis

If you’re a free subscriber, you’ll get our public essays, podcast updates, and big-picture analysis.

We write about:

gold and silver

monetary disorder

the weakening dollar

energy shortages

resource nationalism

war risk

uranium, copper, rare earths, and strategic minerals

the companies and sectors likely to benefit as the old financial order cracks

That’s the public side of Crisis Investing.

It helps you understand how we see the world.

But the free side is not where we publish the actual portfolio.

The Paid Side Gives You the Trades

Paid subscribers get the work that happens after the thesis.

That means:

specific stock recommendations

buy-up-to prices

tranche guidance

current portfolio updates

paid-only research

new recommendation alerts

hold/sell guidance

profit-taking alerts

Casey Free Rides

That last one matters.

When a speculative position roughly doubles, we often recommend what we call a Casey Free Ride: sell enough to recover your original capital and let the rest ride.

It’s simple. It’s disciplined. And in volatile resource stocks, it can be the difference between speculation and gambling.

In 2025, we took Casey Free Rides on 11 positions after they doubled.

Our nine 2025 recommendations averaged a 53% return in our December review.

Our precious metals portfolio averaged about 140%.

Some of the individual results included:

MP Materials: +152%

SIL: +118%

NexGold: +119%

AbraSilver: +105%

Agnico Eagle: +101%

Almadex: +126%

HydroGraph: +114% from our average tranche entry

Roxmore: +115%

Not every idea works. Some go against us. Some take longer than expected. Some disappoint.

That’s speculation.

The point is not that every position wins. The point is that the framework has produced real winners, and we manage risk along the way.

What Makes This Different

There are plenty of newsletters that give opinions.

There are plenty of people telling you the dollar is doomed, gold is going higher, or the world is falling apart.

That’s not enough.

The real question is:

What do you buy? At what price? How much? When do you stop buying? When do you take profits?

That’s what paid subscribers get.

The free side explains the crisis.

The paid side shows how we’re positioning for it.

Founder/VIP: The Private Deal Layer

For accredited investors, we also offer a Founder/VIP tier.

This is not just “more content.”

Founder/VIP is the private-deal layer of Crisis Investing.

When Doug sees a private placement he likes — and when we can arrange access — we bring it to Founder/VIP members.

These opportunities often come with warrants, which can change the payoff dramatically if the stock works.

Examples include:

Midnight Sun

Founder/VIP members had access to a financing at C$0.22 with a full three-year warrant exercisable at C$0.33. Using a recent price around C$1.28, the common shares alone were up roughly 482%, and the warrant made the paper return far higher.

Axcap / Roxmore

Founder/VIP members were shown a financing at C$0.20 with a full five-year warrant exercisable at C$0.20. The company later became Roxmore Resources. After the later consolidation, the common shares were up roughly 137% using a recent Roxmore price around C$4.74, and the warrant added more upside.

Blue Moon Metals

Founder/VIP members had access to the private financing before the broader market could fully digest the company’s transformative copper acquisition. There was no warrant on that deal, but the common shares later traded more than 230% above the financing level.

Again, not every private placement works. Alaska Energy has been a loser so far.

That’s why we’re direct about the risks.

But when the right private placement works, the structure can be far better than simply buying in the open market.

Which Tier Is Right for You?

Most people should start with Paid.

That gets you the core product:

the portfolio

recommendations

buy guidance

paid research

alerts

Casey Free Rides

ongoing updates

The Founder/VIP tier is for accredited investors who want the private placement side: deals, warrants, VIP calls, and early access when those opportunities are available.

The Bottom Line

Crisis Investing is not about doom.

It is not about sitting around waiting for the world to end.

It is about recognizing that disorder creates opportunity — but only for people who are prepared before the crowd catches on.

The world is changing fast.

The dollar is being debased.

Gold and silver are being repriced.

Energy is becoming a national security issue.

Critical minerals are becoming strategic assets.

Governments are picking winners.

And most investors are still pretending we’re going back to normal.

We don’t think we are.

If you want the public essays and podcast updates, stay free.

If you want the portfolio, buy guidance, alerts, and recommendations, upgrade to Paid.

If you’re an accredited investor and want the private-deal layer, Founder/VIP is built for that.

The free side gives you the thesis.

The paid side gives you the trades.

Upgrade here:



Speculation is risky. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Individual results vary based on timing, execution, position sizing, liquidity, and whether subscribers followed alerts. Private placements are generally available only to accredited investors and may involve hold periods, limited liquidity, and substantial risk.