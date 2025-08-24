Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Leavens's avatar
Patrick Leavens
8h

College kept me out of the Vietnam war, as of 1967 I was a free man. BA, MA, 1 yr toward Phd. I went into construction. I agree with your thesis. Big, long term fan of Doug.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marty's avatar
Marty
7h

Matt, I have a question for you and Doug. Many commentators are advising to leave the dollar based system, which appears ready to collapse. I understand that this means pulling cash deposits out of banks, selling US Treasuries and other dollar denominated debt instruments, and redeploying the cash to real assets, like gold. But what about dollar denominated investments in gold mining stocks, and other commodity based stocks held in a brokerage account with Schwab for example? I would think that those types of investments would do fine in a monetary/trade restructuring, such as suggested by Miran (provided The Great Taking doesnt’ occur). Your thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture