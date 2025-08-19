Doug Casey had been asking me to write a book about becoming a renaissance man, for more than a decade. I had no interest, frankly, in writing a book of any kind for any reason. But Doug wouldn’t let it go. Every year or two, Doug would bring it up again and say, "Yeah, it really should be done. We really need to do this." I still wasn't interested.

That changed in 2023 when I realized my son had a problem. He was about to turn 18, and the truth is, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his life. Just like me, and most young men at that age.

My guess is there are young men in your life - children, grandchildren, nephews or others who are in that exact same position today.

What the book can do for a young man

In August of 2023, my son, Maxim, became the beta tester for The Preparation.

Over the course of 2 years he’s scuba dived in murky Texas lakes and cold Punta del Este water, learned the basics of wrangling horses from a man in Wyoming, learned to fly a plane in Colorado, worked long nightshifts on wildfires in Oregon as an EMT (for $600/day), been apprenticed to an Uruguayan gaucho who taught him how to drive tractors, fix fences, shoe horses, and treat and raise cattle.

He’s written 10s of thousands of words documenting his journey and thoughts which helped him become a better writer. He’s become a competent chess player, a Spanish speaker. He’s spent several days in the Colorado mountains learning horse/mule packing from one of the most impressive men he’s have ever met…

He’s climbed to the top of several 14,000ft mountains, sailed around the Falkland Islands and through the Strait of Magellan, hiked through the hot Nevada desert while working on a geophysics crew, became an EMT, and did additional wilderness first responder training in the high desert of Colorado…

He spent 5 days at a rope rescue course in South Dakota; studied economics, flying, copywriting, regenerative agriculture, and several different eras of history. Along with that, he’s read more books than most Americans read in a lifetime.

He’s made money from writing, working at Office Depot, delivering pizzas, treating patients as an EMT on wildfires, and apprenticing on a geophysics crew. His passport is filling up with stamps from places he never thought he’d go.

He’s done all of this before the age of 20 by following the program we detail in The Preparation. He’s halfway through the program and there’s more skill building adventure to come.

The Book

The Preparation is the combined efforts of 3 generations - Doug’s life, work, writing, and ideas being the genesis, my own - a serial entrepreneur, and Maxim acting as the beta tester for the program. The net of it all is - we’ve created something special with this program.

A battle-tested, adventurous, fulfilling, and resilient path which can lead any young man to become competent, confident, and dangerous.

5 key Points From the Book

Reject the Default Path – College is no longer a guaranteed ticket to success. The Preparation dismantles the myths around higher education and shows you how to create a life of opportunity without drowning in debt. Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous – This is more than self-defense; it’s about becoming a person who can think independently, act decisively, and adapt to any challenge. The 16 Cycle System – Sixteen three-month programs—ranging from EMT training to sailing near Cape Horn—each designed to deliver immersive, hands-on skills while building a portfolio of achievements that compound over time. 16 “anchor” courses combined with academic courses taught by some of the best professors in the world will leave any young man miles ahead of his peers. Important Lessons and Real-World Economics – Learn what actually matters: sound money, entrepreneurship, history, and the ability to recognize and seize opportunities—taught by men who have lived it. Adventure and a Global Network – Instead of four years in a lecture hall, you’ll spend them in the mountains, on ranches, in the cockpit of a plane, on the deck of a ship—meeting exceptional people and stacking valuable experiences.

Going to college isn’t nearly what it used to be, and young men are more unsure than ever of what to do with their lives. This book is for those young men who are uncertain of what to do and for the parents and grandparents who love them.

The Book Isn’t Cheap

We decided to self-publish The Preparation on Amazon. It’s the best and easiest way to get the book out in a timely manner…After all, a lot of you have been waiting a long time for this. So, getting this to you as soon as we could after completing the book was our goal.

But, this isn't a cheap book. The hardcover version is in full color and costs $99.99. As best as I could, I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it so that when one held it, they knew that this book was unlike any other book they'd held before. Because it is.

There are cheaper versions. There's a paperback version in black and white for $29.99. And there's an ebook version as well - that’s even cheaper. And I expect an audio will follow.

If you know a young man who will benefit from this book order it for them today. I suggest you splurge and get the beautiful hardback version because when it lands in that young man’s hands, he’ll immediately know this book is like no other he’s seen before.



