Dear Readers,

I’m excited to invite you to a rare live discussion that you absolutely won't want to miss.

Tom Dyson, the brilliant Investment Director at Bonner Private Research, will be joining Matt Smith for a live discussion about "The Preparation" – Doug Casey and Matt Smith's revolutionary vision for what young men should do instead of going to college.

You're invited to join them this Monday at 10:00 AM Eastern on Substack Live for what promises to be a fascinating conversation.

Who Is Tom Dyson?

Tom Dyson is one of the sharpest thinkers you'll come across. As an experienced investment professional, he has a unique way of combining smart market analysis with unconventional ideas about education and preparing for an uncertain world.

What sets Tom apart is that he's actually lived "The Preparation" philosophy himself. He's been deeply influenced by Doug Casey's thinking for nearly two decades - ever since Doug first planted the homeschooling seed during a car journey across Paraguay in 2007. Since then, Tom has homeschooled his own children, incorporating Doug's educational philosophy and studying the works of von Mises, Thomas Sowell, and other thinkers Doug recommended. His son Dusty is now turning 18 and, according to him, represents the perfect candidate for "The Preparation" program.

Tom rarely does live discussions like this, so it's a great chance to hear from someone who's not only influenced many investors and thinkers, but has also put this educational approach into practice with his own family.

About Bonner Private Research

Bonner Private Research was founded by Bill Bonner, a legendary contrarian thinker and longtime friend of Doug Casey. Bill has spent decades challenging conventional wisdom about economics, markets, and society - authoring numerous books and building one of the most respected independent research organizations in the world.

Bonner Private Research represents some of the most sophisticated and forward-thinking analysis available today. Their work goes far beyond simple market commentary, providing deep insights into economic trends, societal shifts, and practical strategies for navigating an increasingly complex world.

What They'll Discuss

Matt and Tom's conversation will explore:

The core philosophy behind "The Preparation" and why it matters.

Why traditional college is failing to prepare young people for today's world.

Practical alternatives that build real competence and independence.

How to navigate a world where AI is rapidly changing the job landscape.

Tom's unique insights on education, markets, and practical life skills.

This Is Your Invitation

Whether you're a parent questioning the college path for your children, a young person seeking alternatives, or simply someone who values independent thinking and practical wisdom, this discussion will provide invaluable insights you won't find anywhere else.

[Click here to add this event to your calendar and join the live stream]

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of what promises to be a fascinating and potentially life-changing conversation.

Mark your calendar: Monday, 10:00 AM Eastern

We'll see you there!

Regards,

Lau Vegys

P.S. If you know any young people who could benefit from a much more practical (and far less expensive) alternative to college, be sure to get them a copy of "The Preparation" - it just might change their entire trajectory in life.