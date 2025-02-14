Viewer Q& A: This Is Like What Happened After the Napoleonic Empire Collapsed

In today’s episode, Doug Casey answers questions from the paid subscribers about global opportunities, market trends, and political shifts.
Is Cape Verde a hidden gem or a dead-end for business? Doug shares his take.
Where are U.S. Treasury rates headed in the next five to ten years? (Hint: up.)
Looking for a Plan B destination in Africa? Doug highlights Namibia and Botswana.
Coffee farming—booming investment or money pit? Doug weighs in.
Plus: Trump’s Gaza plan, the ICC’s real role, the rise of regional hegemons, stock market insights, and a must-read from Neal Stephenson.
Subscribe now to get your questions answered along with access to premium content and the phyle community.
00:00 Introduction and Community Questions
00:14 Cape Verde: Business Opportunities
02:19 Interest Rates and Financial Predictions
06:15 Plan B Destinations in Africa
08:48 Coffee Farming as an Investment
12:24 Trump's Gaza Plan and ICC Sanctions
15:29 Global Hegemony and Cultural Decline
18:22 Living Abroad and National Identity
22:34 Volunteering and Charity
23:11 Neil Stevenson's Books
28:03 Stock Market Predictions and Moderna
31:18 Conclusion and Next Week's Questions
Share this post