Share post
Viewer Q& A: This Is Like What Happened After the Napoleonic Empire Collapsed

Episode 372 with Doug Casey
Matt Smith
Feb 14, 2025
1
Transcript

In today’s episode, Doug Casey answers questions from the paid subscribers about global opportunities, market trends, and political shifts.

  • Is Cape Verde a hidden gem or a dead-end for business? Doug shares his take.

  • Where are U.S. Treasury rates headed in the next five to ten years? (Hint: up.)

  • Looking for a Plan B destination in Africa? Doug highlights Namibia and Botswana.

  • Coffee farming—booming investment or money pit? Doug weighs in.

  • Plus: Trump’s Gaza plan, the ICC’s real role, the rise of regional hegemons, stock market insights, and a must-read from Neal Stephenson.

00:00 Introduction and Community Questions

00:14 Cape Verde: Business Opportunities

02:19 Interest Rates and Financial Predictions

06:15 Plan B Destinations in Africa

08:48 Coffee Farming as an Investment

12:24 Trump's Gaza Plan and ICC Sanctions

15:29 Global Hegemony and Cultural Decline

18:22 Living Abroad and National Identity

22:34 Volunteering and Charity

23:11 Neil Stevenson's Books

28:03 Stock Market Predictions and Moderna

31:18 Conclusion and Next Week's Questions

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
