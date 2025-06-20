Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilfred Chromey's avatar
Wilfred Chromey
5h

This why the bankers of the federal reserve and congress want tokenization to off set the $151T. At the citizens expense and slavery. In my opinion this is psychopaths in control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture