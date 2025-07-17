Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

User's avatar
Tom's avatar
Tom
11h

As an Australian that just moved permanently to Paraguay, I get the same dumb 'stay and fight' attitude from Aussies too..

I love Australia, I would die on a hill to say growing up there in the 90s would have been one of the best possible childhoods on Earth, and it pains to think that my future kids probably won't experience backyard cricket on the street until 9pm etc..

But you can only change your own life, and vote with your feet...

VOTE HARDER! It makes zero difference...

I am happy to pay basically 0 taxes legally and slowly watch the decline from The Southern Cone...

Greene Financial Advisory's avatar
Greene Financial Advisory
2h

Some of us started rowing a few years back — not to escape, but to live better. What we found wasn’t just a soft landing spot for Americans, but a real society still grounded in food, family, and trust. The kind of place where you can walk, think, invest, and raise your kids without apologizing for it.

La Barra may not be my full-time home yet — but I’m comfortable knowing I’ll have it in the future.

