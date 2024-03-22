Russia vs. NATO, The BIG Lie, Censorship Incoming, and more

Join us at CrisisInvesting.com

Jim Kunstler's latest on the sane vs. insane https://jameshowardkunstler.substack.com/p/wake-up-call

Doug & Matt start by analyzing the potential implications of a Russian versus NATO war in Europe, pondering the possibility of it remaining conventional without escalating to nuclear warfare. The conversation shifts to critique the provocative actions of Western governments, particularly French President Macron, and discusses the presence of foreign soldiers in Ukraine and the strategic movements of military assets across Europe.

The discussion also touches upon censorship concerns stemming from new legislative actions, such as the TikTok bill in the U.S., and the potential for broader online content suppression. They also delve into personal health and fitness advice, drawing from Doug's long-standing practices. Additionally, they explore the concept of converting third-world countries into publicly owned corporations and the challenges of implementing such a radical change in governance. The conversation concludes with a critical reflection on the inherent lies of institutions like the church and the state, emphasizing the importance of questioning widely accepted beliefs.

Chapters

00:00 Intro Exploring the Tensions: Ukraine, NATO, and Nuclear War 02:05 The Escalation: European Involvement and the Role of Mercenaries 04:24 The Future of Warfare: Drone Technology and Its Implications 05:57 The Unpredictable Outcomes of the Ukraine Conflict 10:13 Censorship and the TikTok Bill: A Threat to Free Speech? 18:31 Staying Fit: Doug's Approach to Health and Exercise 23:11 The Mighty Dogo Argentino: A Discussion on Dog Breeds 26:07 Capital Growth: Reflecting on Doug's Career Milestones 30:18 Exploring the Potential Bull Market in Mining Stocks 30:44 The Controversial World of Mining Stocks 31:27 The Influence of Warren Buffett on Mining Investments 31:54 Navigating the Complexities of Big Mining Companies 32:11 The Future of Mining Stocks and Prudent Investments 32:26 The Turning Tide in the Metals Market 33:01 The Importance of Surrounding Yourself with Successful People 33:13 The Virtues of Associating with Morally Righteous People 35:50 An Adventurous Encounter: The National Bank of Haiti Heist Plan 40:08 The Concept of Transforming Countries into Publicly Owned Corporations 41:05 Addressing the Challenges of Implementing the Public Corporation Model 47:54 The Potential of Distributing State Assets to the People 53:47 The Misconceptions and Lies People Believe