New Alliances Leading Us To Disaster

Last week, while everyone fixated on the outrage of the day, a far bigger story went almost unnoticed: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan quietly signed a defense pact.

One’s a cash machine, the other’s poor, corrupt—and nuclear-armed. Put them together and you’ve got exactly the sort of “entangling alliance” George Washington warned against.

Doug and Matt unpacked this—and a lot more—on the latest episode of Doug Casey’s Take. Here are the highlights.

Saudi–Pakistan Defense Pact

The deal was inked just days after a big meeting in Doha—Qatar’s capital, where skyscrapers now sprout like mushrooms. But beneath the gloss, Doha is basically an emirate run by a dictator with a gas field… and home to the largest U.S. base in the Middle East. That base didn’t stop Israeli jets from slipping in and striking targets, and nobody’s offering apologies.

Against that backdrop, Saudi Arabia—loaded with cash—ties itself formally to Pakistan, a country Doug calls “overpopulated, poor, corrupt, but with nukes.” Pakistan has fought in wars against Israel before. So what does this mean? If India and Pakistan clash again, do the Saudis now have to step in? Alliances like this rarely keep the peace—they tend to spark wider fires. Just ask Europe in 1914.

Washington’s Forgotten Advice

This week also marked the 229th anniversary of Washington’s farewell address. In it, he warned Americans to stay out of foreign quarrels, keep the budget balanced, and focus on liberty at home. Washington warned that Americans who fall for foreign entanglements become mere “tools and dupes.” His vision was a young nation—friendly to all, allied to none. Compare that with today: endless bases abroad, trillion-dollar deficits, and a political class addicted to debt. The wisdom of the founding father has been shelved, replaced with exactly what he feared.

Government Overreach at Home

The Charlie Kirk fallout is fast becoming an excuse for more state power. Talk of making Antifa a terrorist organization, or criminalizing “hate speech,” is already surfacing. Pam Bondi has backtracked a bit, but the direction is clear: more tools for the state, fewer rights for citizens. Doug pointed to the recent ICE raid on a Georgia factory, where 300 Korean engineers—law-abiding and working legally—were shackled and herded onto buses. A show of force straight out of a police state. Meanwhile, the FCC’s quiet pressure on broadcasters helped shove Jimmy Kimmel off the air. For Doug, it’s proof that big media and government still move hand in glove.

Conspiracies and Unanswered Questions

We closed by asking: how much do we really know about any of these events? From 9/11’s Building 7 collapsing neatly into its footprint, to the Pentagon’s missile-shaped hole with no wreckage, to the still-buried Epstein list, to the strange gaps in the Kirk case itself—the official stories rarely add up. Doug’s view: the public is expected to swallow whatever’s served, no matter how implausible, and move on to the next distraction.

That’s why we do Crisis Investing. To get ahead of the chaos, to see clearly when the mainstream tells you to look away, and to position ourselves not as victims of the collapse, but as opportunists ready to seize the moment.

👉 If you haven’t already, join us at CrisisInvesting.com. What’s coming isn’t a smooth decline—it’s a cliff. Washington warned us. The markets will force the lesson. The only question is whether you’re prepared.

00:00 Introduction and Weekly Overview

00:20 Middle East Defense Pact: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

04:14 George Washington's Farewell Address

08:24 US Domestic Issues: Charlie Kirk and Government Overreach

24:25 Speculations and Conspiracies

29:53 Conclusion and Sign Off

Share