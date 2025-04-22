Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crunchie1984's avatar
Crunchie1984
2h

..but of course, if you sell your U.S. bonds and switch the proceeds into gold, then it doesn’t have an effect on your currency at all…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
7h

https://www.chron.com/news/space/article/golden-asteroid-visible-19615475.php

Hi Lau

Doug needs to read this article. The WH just announced we have the technology to

teleport and if true we will all have gold plated toilets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture