Fast Boats & Market Crash

Last week, the U.S. Navy blew a Venezuelan fast boat out of the water with a Hellfire missile. Eleven people onboard. No warning. No attempt to board. No arrest. Just boom.

The media brushed past it. The politicians praised it. But let’s be honest—this was a state-sanctioned assassination. And if any other country had done it, there would be global outrage.

Doug and I dug into this—and readers’ questions—on the latest episode of Doug Casey’s Take. It led us into some uncomfortable, but necessary, truths about where the world is heading. Check out the highlights below.

Who Were They, and Who Decided They Should Die?

We’re told the boat was carrying drug traffickers—maybe fentanyl smugglers tied to Tren de Aragua, Venezuela’s most notorious gang. Even if that’s true, does that justify a remote-controlled execution in international waters?

If we had such great intelligence, why not tail them? Capture them? Interrogate them? You know, actually use the intel?

Instead, we get public grandstanding. Trump himself praised the strike before anyone in the media even reported on it. He wanted credit—fast. Decisive. Presidential.

But as Doug put it: “You can’t go killing people at random.” Whether it's a gang boat or a fishing trip, if the U.S. military is now judge, jury, and executioner on the high seas, we’ve crossed a dangerous line.

If you're okay with that, ask yourself this: Would you be okay if Russia did the same thing in the Caspian Sea? Or China off the coast of Taiwan?

We are not the global hall monitors anymore. We’re looking more like a rogue state with missiles and a PR team.

Are You Ready for the Next Leg Down?

One of our file members asked: “How will we know when the next crash is coming?”

Here’s the honest answer: you won’t. Not precisely. It’s like trying to predict the next Powerball numbers.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t red flags:

The CAPE ratio is sky-high.

The S&P is basically a proxy for Nvidia and six other stocks.

The market smells like 2000, or 1929, or 1968… take your pick.

Doug made the case that if you’re still in broad index funds, you’re playing with fire. And not the good kind.

Better to be in under-owned, obscure value plays—companies that pay dividends, are ignored by Wall Street, and sell for fractions of book value. Or even better: hard resources.

Oil. Gas. Uranium. Gold. Silver. Real commodities with real demand.

Because when the Wile E. Coyote market finally looks down… it’s a long way to the bottom.

Plan B: Where Do You Run?

We took some questions on second residencies too.

Australia turning into a police state? Doug suggests New Zealand’s South Island. Or maybe Norfolk Island.

Malaysia? Kuala Lumpur is a rising star—cheap, welcoming, and booming.

Morocco? One listener raved about Tangier. Doug’s been. Liked it. But warned: the Morocco of 30 years ago isn’t the Morocco of today.

If you’re looking for a geopolitical escape hatch, the options are narrowing—but there are still a few decent ones.

Gold, Silver, and What To Hold

Another question: If the dollar collapses, what happens to dollar-denominated stocks—like gold miners?

Doug’s take: Doesn’t matter what currency they’re priced in. If the currency weakens, the earnings in that currency go up. Especially for producers with sub-$1,500 all-in costs. They’re coining money at $2,000+ gold.

As for silver: for offshore storage, go with bars. Coins are for local use. Cheaper, easier, and you're holding it for $200/oz anyway, right?

A Kaleidoscope of Chaos

We ended with this: What’s next?

Doug put it bluntly—"This is a kaleidoscope of chaos."

Markets will crack. Confidence will break. And when people feel their retirements evaporate, things will get ugly fast.

Most people still live in a fool’s paradise. Like Wile E. Coyote suspended in midair—feet running, nothing beneath them.

By next year? It’ll be different. Maybe very different.

What You Can Actually Do

No, we can't fix the whole world. But we can prepare.

Doug and I wrote “The Preparation” for exactly this reason. It’s not just for young men (though that’s the target)—it’s for anyone who wants to take ownership of their life, skills, and sovereignty in an age of collapse.

Read it. Share it. Live it.

Until next time—stay sharp. The lights are flashing. The countdown has begun.

—Matt

