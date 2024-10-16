Playback speed
Doug Casey's Take on Thailand

Expat Life, Property Investment, and Cultural Insights
Doug Casey
and
Michael Yon
Oct 16, 2024
Before Doug left Thailand he sat down with Ben Hart, an American lawyer-turned-Thai citizen, Michael Yon, and ⁨Masako Ganaha⁩ for a conversation about Thailand.

Timestamps (from Youtube)

00:00 Welcome to Thailand
00:17 Meet Michael Yon and Ben Hart
01:36 Living in Thailand: Pros and Cons
07:34 Visa and Residency Options
08:58 Buying Property in Thailand
14:09 Cultural and Spiritual Aspects of Land Ownership
17:03 Challenges of Retiring Early in Thailand
22:54 Business Opportunities and Legalization of Cannabis
26:42 Falling in Love with Thailand
27:41 Advice for Young Expats
28:55 Demographic Shifts and Common Mistakes
29:45 Understanding Thai Politics and Law
34:54 Police and Legal System in Thailand
39:13 Impact of Cannabis Legalization
43:22 Final Thoughts and Reflections

Discussion about this podcast

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
