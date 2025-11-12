Doug Casey's Back: Stimi Checks, 15 Year Car Loans, Hate Speech, And More

The Ground Is Moving Under Us — Faster Than Anyone Wants to Admit

Why the headlines this week reveal just how close we are to a full-scale break in the system.

Let me be straight with you: things are unraveling faster than most people can process. I spent the morning talking with Doug, running through what should have been disconnected headlines — but they’re not. They form a pattern. A trajectory. And none of it points toward stability.

Every one of these stories, taken alone, is outrageous. Together? They paint a picture of a world where the elites openly rearrange the chessboard while everyone else is supposed to smile, nod, and pretend nothing’s wrong.

Let’s go through it.

1. The Al-Qaeda “Head Chopper” Now Sitting Beside a Former U.S. President

You read that correctly. A man who recently had a $10 million bounty on his head — a man responsible for atrocities against Christians and minorities — is suddenly smiling in photos with Trump.

The message from the ruling class couldn’t be clearer:

There are no principles. There are only deals.

You and I aren’t in these deals. We’re just supposed to swallow it and move on.

Meanwhile the elite political club — Washington, Riyadh, Beijing, the whole crowd — treats the rest of us like spectators, or worse, collateral.

Is it any wonder people are losing faith?

2. “Hate Speech” Is Now Whatever the Government Says It Is

South Korea’s president declared that “hate speech and misinformation” must be criminalized because they “threaten democracy.”

This is the same logic now running through Germany, South Korea, the U.K., Canada, Brussels, even D.C.

And the definition of “hate”?

Whatever threatens the worldview of the people in charge.

A British woman saying she doesn’t want her tax dollars to fund migrant housing? Hate speech.

A farmer questioning climate diktats? Hate speech.

A citizen calling out corruption? Hate speech.

The West is criminalizing dissent. And the population is too distracted, numbed, doped, or demoralized to push back.

3. Trump Wants 15-Year Car Loans — Because People Can’t Afford Cars Anymore

This one would be funny if it weren’t a symptom of decay.

When you have to extend consumer debt out to 15 years just so people can drive to work, you’re not fixing the problem — you’re prolonging a fantasy.

I remember buying my first beater for a few hundred bucks. Doug bought his SL Mercedes for $12,000. We lived in a world where used cars were plentiful and affordable.

Now? The $500 workhorse is extinct. The simplest vehicles have been legislated and “incentivized” off the road. And the solution from the political class is always the same:

Extend and pretend.

That mindset doesn’t end well. It ends structurally.

4. Capital Controls Are Here — They’re Just Disguised

Europe just banned cash transactions over €10,000.

My own brokerage hit me with more layers of AML nonsense just to access funds I’ve held for years.

These are internal capital controls — soft walls being built around your money so you can’t move it freely.

They’ll escalate. They always do. History is not subtle on this point.

This is why I’ve been hammering:

foreign residency, second citizenship, and real assets held personally, not institutionally.

The walls are going up. You don’t want to realize it when the last brick is laid.

5. A $2,000 “Tariff Dividend” — Meaning Another Trillion Magicked Out of Thin Air

Trump now wants to send Americans $2,000 checks funded by tariff revenue.

Sounds generous… until you remember:

The Supreme Court is likely to invalidate those tariffs

Tariffs get refunded to importers

And importers already sold the rights to those refunds — many for 20–30 cents on the dollar

Who bought them?

A fund associated with Howard Lutnick, Trump’s long-time ally.

So when those refunds go out, the insiders pocket a fortune. The public gets breadcrumbs. And the government prints another trillion dollars it doesn’t have.

We’re not witnessing policy. We’re witnessing extraction.

6. Venezuela: The Powder Keg No One Is Paying Attention To

U.S. assets are in position offshore. That’s not saber-rattling — that’s staging.

The “narco-terrorism” justification is nonsense. Venezuela isn’t even a top-tier drug exporter. But it is home to one of the world’s great oil honeypots, and its regime is weak.

Best-case scenario?

Maduro takes a golden parachute to Europe and a Western-approved technocrat takes over.

Worst case?

A shooting conflict just south of the Caribbean in an already unstable hemisphere.

Either way, it’s being decided without Americans noticing — because domestic issues feel more pressing than geopolitics.

And that’s exactly why they can get away with it.

7. Tribal Politics in America Are Already Forming — Whether We Admit It or Not

We joked about Somali block voting in Minneapolis. But the deeper point is deadly serious:

Americans do not understand tribal politics.

Imported tribes are not melting into the great American soup. They retain centuries-old rivalries, loyalties, and bloodlines. They vote that way. They fight that way.

As the U.S. gets more unstable, those internal divisions will flare.

And no one in the mainstream wants to talk about it.

8. The Job Market for Young People Has Collapsed — And AI Is Accelerating the Fall

Seventy percent of college graduates never work in the field they studied.

Amazon is eliminating hundreds of thousands of roles through automation and robotics.

Freshmen entering college today will graduate into a labor market where entire career paths no longer exist.

Your kids — and the young men you care about — are being prepared for a world that has already vanished.

And universities?

They’re mills. Debt factories. Four-year holding pens that leave young men confused, demoralized, and indebted.

This is why Doug and I wrote The Preparation.

Not as a book.

As a lifeline.

A blueprint for escaping the collapse, not being swallowed by it.

A Final Word — Before the Crash Accelerates

We covered a lot on the podcast, but here’s the plain truth:

The pace of breakdown is quickening.

Institutional trust is evaporating.

The financial system is wobbling.

Governments are tightening control.

AI is rewriting the global labor structure.

Tribalism is rising.

Geopolitical flashpoints are multiplying.

This isn’t doom-mongering. It’s pattern recognition. If you’re paying attention, it’s impossible to ignore.

The good news is this:

You can’t fix the system, but you can protect the people you care about.

That means equipping young men with skills, mission, and direction — before they’re crushed by the world they’re inheriting.

That’s why we made the book.

That’s why we’re doing the work.

And that’s why I’m telling you plainly:

We cannot save the West. But we can save the next generation.

And that’s reason enough.

00:00 Introduction and Catching Up

00:21 Al-Qaeda and Trump: A Bizarre Alliance

03:38 Hate Speech and Freedom of Expression

05:36 The Absurdity of 15-Year Car Loans

11:15 Capital Controls and Financial Restrictions

15:58 Trump’s Tariff Dividends and Corruption

21:12 Trump’s World Coin and Financial Maneuvering

21:59 The Rise of Humanoid Robots

23:35 Somali Political Dynamics in Minneapolis

26:42 US-Venezuela Relations and Narco-Terrorism

33:08 The Crisis of College Graduates and Employment

34:10 Promoting the Book: A Solution for Young Men

42:04 Conclusion and Call for Questions