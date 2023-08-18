Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Doug Casey on Why Women Shouldn't Vote, The coming collapse, Argentina, 'Good' Debt & more
0:00
-52:17

Doug Casey on Why Women Shouldn't Vote, The coming collapse, Argentina, 'Good' Debt & more

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Aug 18, 2023

Episode #272

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey

Articles Discussed today:

Complex systems won't survive the competence crisis: https://www.sott.net/article/481209-Complex-systems-wont-survive-the-competence-crisis

 https://sonar21.com/why-is-the-west-so-weak-and-russia-so-strong-the-role-of-human-capital-and-western-education/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture