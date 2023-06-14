Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey on Trump's Indictment, the Unabomber, RFK jr, and more
Doug Casey discuss various current events, including Donald Trump's legal troubles, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the ideas of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. The speakers express concern about the political climate and the potential for dangerous outcomes, such as a police state or global thermonuclear war. They also speculate on potential presidential candidates and reflect on historical events and figures. Overall, the speakers provide their opinions and insights on a range of topics, highlighting the seriousness of some issues and the potential consequences of certain actions.

