Doug Casey on Trump's Congressional speech, the Deep State, and America’s Future

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#374]
Matt Smith
and
doug casey
Mar 05, 2025
8
1
Transcript

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I discuss Trump’s latest speech and the broader geopolitical shifts unfolding before our eyes. As always, Doug doesn’t hold back.

  • “Trump is mightily entertaining, but let’s be honest—his rhetoric is often nonsense. That doesn’t mean he’s wrong about everything.”

  • “The U.S. government is a dangerous predator sitting on top of America. People conflate the government with the people—they’re not the same.”

  • “If you want to solve the drug problem, legalize drugs. That’s the only answer. Everything else is theater.”

We cover Trump’s plan to “unshackle” the economy, the deep state’s resistance, the looming financial collapse, and why he believes America’s overreach—from the Panama Canal to Greenland—is a mistake. Doug also gives his take on the latest Ukraine minerals deal and what’s going on with Europe ramping up military spending.

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
