Doug Casey on Trump's Congressional speech, the Deep State, and America’s Future

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I discuss Trump’s latest speech and the broader geopolitical shifts unfolding before our eyes. As always, Doug doesn’t hold back.
“Trump is mightily entertaining, but let’s be honest—his rhetoric is often nonsense. That doesn’t mean he’s wrong about everything.”
“The U.S. government is a dangerous predator sitting on top of America. People conflate the government with the people—they’re not the same.”
“If you want to solve the drug problem, legalize drugs. That’s the only answer. Everything else is theater.”
We cover Trump’s plan to “unshackle” the economy, the deep state’s resistance, the looming financial collapse, and why he believes America’s overreach—from the Panama Canal to Greenland—is a mistake. Doug also gives his take on the latest Ukraine minerals deal and what’s going on with Europe ramping up military spending.
