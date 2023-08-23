Doug Casey on Crime, Debt, and the "moon landing" [Ep. #273]

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey

Timestamps:

The rise of retail theft and disorderly conduct [00:00:02] Discussion on the increasing incidents of retail theft and disorderly conduct in the country, particularly in California.

Consequences (or lack thereof) for theft [00:02:34] Exploration of the lack of consequences for theft, with specific focus on the $950 threshold and the absence of bail or prosecution.

Vulnerability of certain car models to theft [00:10:25] Explanation of the TikTok trend where young kids are taught how to quickly hotwire Kia and Honda cars, leading to an increase in car thefts and damage.

Concerns about the future of elections [00:13:52] Speculation on the possibility of elections becoming chaotic or even being eliminated, and the role of the government in setting examples and providing moral instruction.

The impact of government actions on personal freedom and wealth [00:15:10] Exploration of the confusion between democracy and personal freedom, the role of government regulations in hindering wealth creation, and the gradual destruction of the currency and standard of living.

Questioning the authenticity of India's moon landing [00:26:59] Conversation about the skepticism surrounding the moon landing, including the recent claim by India and the questionable authenticity of the pictures.

The potential implications of a future where people own nothing [00:31:26] Preview of a discussion on an endgame scenario where individuals own nothing and the plan to implement it, which is seen as terrifying.