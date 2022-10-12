Currency RESET!

If you like these podcasts, it's time to join our email list.

It's quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here. https://phyle.co/

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey

Alternative channel https://vigilante.tv/c/doug_caseys_take/