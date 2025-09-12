Charlie Kirk, Mercantilism, and More

A Civil War Brewing: Assassinations, Mercantilism, and the Collapse of the Old Order

The assassination of Charlie Kirk isn’t just another headline. It feels like a hinge point. At only 31, he had built Turning Point USA into a force with a quarter of a million student members, nearly 500 staff, and $80 million in fundraising power. In other words, a young leader who—whether you liked him or not—was shaping the political battlefield for a new generation. Now he’s gone, and the story around how and why doesn’t add up.

For young people, this hit harder than it did for older Americans. My kids knew about it within minutes, showing me video before the networks even called him dead. And Doug admitted he barely knew Kirk’s name before the news broke. That’s telling. This wasn’t fringe—it was mainstream. The killing of a “normal” conservative, not some radical figure.

I’ve said before: the United States is sliding into something that looks more like civil war every year. Events like this—paired with the suppressed murder of that Ukrainian girl in Charlotte two weeks ago—are accelerants. The Left canonized George Floyd. The Right may well rally around Charlie Kirk and Iya. Symbolism matters. And so does blood.

Meanwhile, Trump is reshaping America in ways that most people don’t fully grasp. It’s not random chaos—it’s mercantilism, or what Doug calls “economic fascism.” The state seizing equity stakes in Intel at below-market prices, veto rights over U.S. Steel’s future, forcing Nvidia and AMD to pay royalties on exports to China, bragging about extracting hundreds of billions in “commitments” from Europe, the Gulf, and Japan.

This isn’t free enterprise. It’s Washington picking winners and losers. It’s the merger of state and corporate power on a scale not seen since FDR. The tariffs, the sovereign wealth fund, the seizure of Bitcoin into “strategic reserves,” the Genius Act stablecoin grid—every piece of it fits. It’s not about prosperity. It’s about control.

And here’s the truth no one wants to face: the dollar has to fall for this to work. It’s already down double digits against other currencies this year. Against gold—the ultimate truth teller—it’s down far more. Americans can cheer “jobs at home” all they want, but your standard of living is being sacrificed. That’s the tradeoff.

This is the cultural climate we’re living in: assassinations, open talk of civil war, and a radical economic experiment that redefines America’s relationship with its government. The old order—small government, free markets, and even the Constitution as a binding restraint—is being tossed aside.

Trump is FDR for the 21st century. The only question is whether the changes he’s driving will save the country from collapse—or simply accelerate a descent into something darker. Either way, you cannot sit this out.

00:00 Introduction and Breaking News

00:14 Who Was Charlie Kirk?

02:57 Details of the Assassination

04:30 Speculations and Conspiracies

06:09 Potential Political Impact

12:05 Trump's Mercantilism Strategy

13:50 Economic Fascism Explained

24:53 The Role of Tariffs in Economic Strategy

27:50 Trump's Economic and Foreign Policies

30:01 Impact of Economic Policies on Standard of Living

32:39 Advice on Small Business Ventures

37:00 Argentina's Political and Economic Landscape

41:26 Opportunities in Emerging Markets

48:30 Concluding Thoughts and Farewell