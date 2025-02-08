Playback speed
Share post
1

A Vision of Minimal Government & A Gold Standard

Episode 370 Viewer Q&A with Doug Casey
Matt Smith
and
doug casey
Feb 08, 2025
1
Transcript

In this week’s subscriber Q&A, Doug answers questions on the proper role of government, the nature of political power, what to make of the digitization of everything, regulations and more.

If you’d like to ask Doug a question for next week. Becoming a paying subscriber of Crisis Investing today.

00:00 Introduction and Philosophical Questions

00:40 Gold as Money and Banking Reforms

03:13 The Nature of Politics and Criminal Personalities

05:47 Cyclical Nature of Time and Quality of People

09:43 Annexation and Geopolitical Questions

13:43 Digital Assets and Government Centralization

18:32 Technocracy and Technology's Role

21:38 Big Business, Small Business, and Government Influence

23:45 Western Movies and Cultural Reflections

25:11 China's Dependency on the U.S.

25:30 China's Growing Economic Power

27:20 US-China Trade Dynamics

28:58 The Strong Dollar Policy

30:39 Critique of the Treasury Secretary's Statements

34:16 Gold and the Financial System

37:35 Central Banking and Gold Reserves

46:45 Upcoming Projects and Final Thoughts

You can join Doug and I in Punta Del Este, March 21st - 24th for our Plan B Uruguay Conference by registering here:

The Plan B: Uruguay Conference With Doug Casey and Matt Smith

Matt Smith
·
Feb 8
The Plan B: Uruguay Conference With Doug Casey and Matt Smith

Update: Early bird spots are full and we’re now reaching the maximum number of participants. If you want to join us, act quickly to secure one of the few remaining spots available

Read full story
Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
doug casey
Writes doug casey Subscribe
