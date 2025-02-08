A Vision of Minimal Government & A Gold Standard

In this week’s subscriber Q&A, Doug answers questions on the proper role of government, the nature of political power, what to make of the digitization of everything, regulations and more.
00:00 Introduction and Philosophical Questions
00:40 Gold as Money and Banking Reforms
03:13 The Nature of Politics and Criminal Personalities
05:47 Cyclical Nature of Time and Quality of People
09:43 Annexation and Geopolitical Questions
13:43 Digital Assets and Government Centralization
18:32 Technocracy and Technology's Role
21:38 Big Business, Small Business, and Government Influence
23:45 Western Movies and Cultural Reflections
25:11 China's Dependency on the U.S.
25:30 China's Growing Economic Power
27:20 US-China Trade Dynamics
28:58 The Strong Dollar Policy
30:39 Critique of the Treasury Secretary's Statements
34:16 Gold and the Financial System
37:35 Central Banking and Gold Reserves
46:45 Upcoming Projects and Final Thoughts
