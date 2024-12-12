Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
A Behind the Scenes Conversation with Doug
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:12:43
-1:12:43

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

A Behind the Scenes Conversation with Doug

Subscribers only
Matt Smith
and
Doug Casey
Dec 12, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Yesterday,

Maxim Benjamin Smith
and I spent the day with Doug to work on the book. I recorded much of the conversation on my phone. Quality isn't great, but I cleaned it up as much as I can. You might enjoy it.

You'll l…

This post is for paid subscribers

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
Doug Casey
Recent Episodes
Vigilante Justice, World War III, and Market Bifurcation
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
E.B. Tucker on Markets, Lifestyle, and the Changing World
  Matt SmithE.B. Tucker, and Doug Casey
"This isn't going to be a peaceful transfer of power."
  Doug CaseyLTG USA (RET) Michael T. Flynn, and Matt Smith
The US Economy Will Collapse: How Trump Should Handle It
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Doug Casey & Michael Yon on the Election and What Comes Next
  Matt SmithDoug Casey, and Michael Yon
"Ominous Portentous" - Signs the Great Reset Is Near
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Doug Casey's Take on Thailand
  Doug Casey and Michael Yon