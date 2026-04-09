Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Marcel Huerlimann's avatar
Marcel Huerlimann
1d

Absolutely correct Lau, and do you know what is the most intriguing fact about that all? The US knew it beforehand. In the last two decades the US military performed various high level and detailed war scenarios against Iran. And guess what, all of them always ended with a closed strait of Hormuz. They knew it couldn’t work out. Nevertheless the other Stubborn convinced the greatest commander of all times, TACO, to try it anyway. The USA will be less powerful after this stupidity.

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Jeffindependent's avatar
Jeffindependent
16h

Great article and grounded on pure common sense , something trump has no grasp of and due to trump and his court jester cabinet , will be the downfall of the USA as a global leader and potential financial devastation. WAY TO GO trump !!!

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