Weekly Recap June 28, 2026
John on capital raises, socialist insanity, and what makes for good money. Sonoro Gold visits the Experts Roundtable. Pending: new recommendation and update coming this week for paid subscribers.
Sonoro Gold Presents to the Experts Roundtable
A $95 Million Company Sitting On a $340 Million Mine
Watch by clicking here →
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Will you stop pumping STRC scam?