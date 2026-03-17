VIP Call with Special Guest Michael Yon

As an exclusive benefit to VIP/Founder subscribers we meet each week over zoom to discuss geopolitics, hear boots on the ground experiences from our worldwide subscribers, and, naturally, discuss investing and particular stocks.

Every once in a while we invite a special guest to join us. This week, subscribers engaged in a Q&A with Michael Yon. We discussed the situation in Iran, the seriousness of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the host of 2nd and 3rd order effects coming our way.

The world hasn’t yet woken up to the devastating consequences on tap. Inflation on the benign end of things… famines in the more extreme.

Michael joins us for the second hour of the call. I highly encourage you to watch this session. If you’re not already a VIP member you can upgrade your subscription here and join us on future weekly calls.

VIP/Founders are welcome to join us each Monday at 11am ET using the following zoom link: