Doug on the Iran surrender, the bill Congress is passing while you watch the ceasefire, and the AI bubble going nuclear

We taped today, mid-week, with the ink not yet dry on the Iran deal — no official text, just leaks and spin. Doug was in his element: bleak, funny, and a few steps ahead of the headlines. If you only watch one episode this week, watch this one. Here’s why.

The “peace deal” is a surrender document

Doug’s not buying the victory lap. He called the still-unreleased memorandum of understanding what it is: “a surrender document, which is a stack of wins for Iran and a bunch of, uh, maybe ties, best case, for the United States.” His read on why we haven’t seen the text yet — “they’re expecting a lot of backlash on it, and it’s gonna be difficult for Trump to spin it as a victory of any kind.”

He gives Trump exactly one piece of credit, and it’s a backhanded one: if Trump actually walks away rather than escalating, that’s the right call, because there was never a good reason to bomb Iran in the first place. Doug went back to 1953, when we overthrew their elected government and installed the Shah, and 1979, when they took the embassy. “There’s reasons on the part of the Iranians to dislike the great Satan. But we don’t have any good reasons to dislike the Iranians.”

Then there’s the small matter of the roughly $300 billion in damage. You break it, you bought it — so who pays? Supposedly “private entities” looking at Iran’s reconstruction as an investment. Doug wants names. And the tollbooths are already in the fine print: no service fees for the first 60 days, then the Iranians start collecting.

His verdict on the man running our side of the table hasn’t moved since his first Trump essay in 2012: “a man without any philosophical or moral center. And that’s more and more true ‘cause the power has really gone to his head.”

The real story isn’t the ceasefire. It’s Section 219.

This is the part of the episode I’d push you toward if you watch nothing else. While everyone stares at the Iran headlines, two bills are moving through Congress that almost no one is covering.

The National Defense Authorization Act carries a provision — renumbered from 224 to 219 — that fuses the U.S. and Israeli militaries. At the same time, an Intelligence Authorization Act with a Tom Cotton amendment does the identical thing on the intelligence side. These are privileges we extend to no other ally on earth. Doug’s deadpan: “Maybe we should make Israel the 51st state. I mean, is that completely off the wall?”

It isn’t off the wall. I walked through six concrete ways the arrangement cuts against American interests. A few that stuck:

A future president who wanted to cut off the intelligence pipeline — the targeting data Israel uses for strikes the U.S. opposes — would have to justify it to Congress within 15 days. Translation: no president ever will.

Israel gets access to our most sensitive AI, quantum, and autonomous-weapons research. Israel also has a documented record of moving U.S. military tech to China. Nothing in the bill stops them from doing both.

The Lavender and Gospel systems that generated kill lists of tens of thousands in Gaza get pulled into U.S. military programs. As Doug put it — imagine that targeting logic pointed at “the rise in anti-Semitism in the US” and the things people say on Twitter. “You find yourself on a kill list pretty easily.”

And the kicker: the Defense Intelligence Agency just raised Israel’s espionage threat to “critical,” its highest rating, describing the operations against senior U.S. officials as unhinged. At that exact moment, Congress is mandating deeper integration. “It’s the equivalent of discovering your business partner is stealing from you and responding by giving him the keys to the safe.”

The whole thing is engineered to be irreversible. Once Israeli tech is embedded in our weapons and supply chains, you can’t pull it out without degrading readiness, and the contractors with plants in key congressional districts make it politically untouchable. Doug connected it to the USS Liberty in 1967 — the attack LBJ waved off and ordered the surviving sailors to keep quiet about. If this passes, Doug says, you’re not just watching the decline of the empire. You’re watching the formal end of American sovereignty.

The AI bubble is going nuclear — literally

Then there’s the money. Trump told reporters he expects the top AI companies to start “giving back” to the public, floating a government stake. His exact words, from the June 10 Reuters piece I read on air: “we’re talking about giving back something to the public, and if we do that, the public will become very rich.”

Doug’s response, verbatim: “What the fuck is going on? The public will become very rich.”

These companies are losing money hand over fist, and he’s not calling it a bubble. He’s calling it a super bubble — trillions flowing into one place, which has never happened before, guaranteeing a misallocation of capital on a scale we’ve never seen. And he’s skeptical it’s even being spent on anything constructive. Very little of these data centers, as far as he can tell, is going toward medicine or science. It’s going toward accumulating data on people.

Here’s the speculative thread we pulled, and I think it’s the right one: if you’ve been told for over a year that we’re in an existential AI race with China, then AI isn’t a product. It’s a strategic weapon. And the State Department is already acting like it — it moved to restrict the latest top-tier model from foreign nationals, and the model went dark within days. My bet: the most advanced models end up reserved for state-selected entities, and the rest of us get the leftovers. When the private money hits a wall, the public sector picks up the tab to push these weapons forward.

There’s a physical problem nobody’s pricing in. A single large data center wants a gigawatt — what a full-size nuclear plant produces, and those take a decade and $10 billion to build. You don’t get there with hundreds of them unless the state and the corporations merge under something like war powers and ram through small modular reactors. Doug’s one-liner: “Mussolini would approve totally.”

Meanwhile China is running its AI open source — handing it to the world — while we ration ours. “Once again, the Chinese come off as the good guys.” Same as the oil market, where China cut consumption by three to four million barrels a day and arguably saved the world from a recession we started.

The frame: a stricken dinosaur

Pull back and the picture is uglier. Trump is building a battleship — a giant high-priced target — in the precise era when warfare is moving to drone swarms. “This is what happens when you have a bankrupt empire thrashing around like a stricken dinosaur.” And a stricken dinosaur, Doug notes, is more dangerous than a healthy one.

We got into whether we’re heading for World War III. Doug’s view: we’re already in it, we just haven’t named it yet — the same way World War II really started in 1936 or ‘37, years before the dates in the textbooks.

The through-line I keep coming back to — Bill Bonner’s “primary trend” — is a move toward authoritarianism everywhere. Look at the right-wing wave in Latin America: Fujimori’s daughter winning in Peru on a platform of CECOT-style mega-prisons, faceless judges, surveillance drones, and AI crime mapping. Some of it works — Bukele genuinely cleaned up El Salvador. But Doug’s warning is the one to sit with: she’ll eventually be replaced by someone worse, and the surveillance machine she builds gets inherited by the really bad guys.

Which is why he half-joked we shouldn’t be saying any of this — “undoubtedly Palantir or a Palantir lookalike is recording and cataloging our conversations.” After the next big event that gets Americans fired up about rounding up the bad guys, “we will quietly disappear.”

Where it lands

Doug doesn’t think Israel survives the next 50 years — two billion Muslims against a state of six or seven million doesn’t end well. But I gave the other side its due, by way of Paul Craig Roberts: Israel may be the only country on earth right now actually taking things seriously. While Putin runs a five-year “police action” in Ukraine, the Israelis define every potential enemy as an enemy and methodically clear the board. “You gotta have a lot of respect for the Israelis. They’re smart, they’re tough, they’re focused.”

We try to end on a bright note. Doug obliged, sort of: the ascent of man has been running for 10,000 years, and maybe this is just a bump in the road. His honest preference, though, was simpler — “I’d rather live in a fool’s paradise than a real unpleasant disaster.” We’re in the fool’s paradise now. He thinks the other one’s coming.

Watch the full conversation below. We’re back Friday — and as Doug says, anything can happen between now and then.

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