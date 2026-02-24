Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1h

I'm a little confused. Congress has to approve taxes, and you say tariffs are taxes. I don't know if that's been legally established?

Anyway, hasn't Congress already approved tariffs under the tax act section 122?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
2h

As I recall, Cantor Fitzgerald also shorted American Airlines stock in the days leading up to 9/11.

And Lutnick is Amish, yes?

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture