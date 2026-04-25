Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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dk's avatar
dk
4h

You ignored that CA had two refineries shut down due to state government bleeding them dry, and the rest that are left threatened the state they may do the same. CA is an energy island. Mike Ariza has been beating the drums over this. If you want him for a podcast DM me for his contact info.

https://californiaglobe.com/fr/statewide-fuel-shortages-are-imminent/

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Gary Futral's avatar
Gary Futral
3h

About a year or so ago I warned some friends of mine that refineries could be the target of terrorists. I had hoped that SOMEONE was watching out for this ocurring. This looks to be the work of something else.

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