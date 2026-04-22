Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dart Driver's avatar
Dart Driver
1h

Do you think it possible that someone has determined that the perceived advantage of Reserve Currency status has been out-weighed by the Triffen Delimma effect? Weakening the Treasury market would serve as effective handcuffs on a spend thrift congress and end talk about MMT as the new great idea.

NATO is no longer useful and a tremendous economic burden. Do you think it would be advantageous for the US to withdraw? Trump cannot do it unilaterally but the other members could if they get angry enough. If only Trump could find a way to make them want to kick him out. And congress could not stop such a move. And don't worry, the firepower industry will always have customers.

Lau - do you think the ARC 3 sphere of influence approach is driving any of this?

Reply
Share
John Schrauth's avatar
John Schrauth
2h

I heard a presentation the other day claiming no "reserve currency" has held that status for more than 90 years.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture