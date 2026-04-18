Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Harrington's avatar
Linda Harrington
33m

Thank you for wishing us a good weekend. Amen.

Reply
Share
Justin's avatar
Justin
1hEdited

This might explain the repeated opening and closing game going on?

Some well positioned inside traders are making millions every time the Strait opens or closes.

Those insiders are getting Trump's tweet announcements before they are published.

https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/2045305644551422075

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture