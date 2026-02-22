Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Annis's avatar
Dave Annis
11h

Yes, secure places where my gold cannot be seized. Where are these places? After seeing what happened to that Venezuelan president I don’t think such places exist. Seems like Bitcoin is a better solution. Cannot be seized. Can easily travel with it. Can easily use Lightning to transact.

Reply
Share
Linda Binley's avatar
Linda Binley
11h

What are some examples of “secure jurisdictions?” (Places to hold physical gold)

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture