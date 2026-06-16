Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
29m

Lots of good lines in here like "perversion with teeth" and real wisdom and good counsel about having cash means opportunity and, in the worse of times, surviving. Good encouragement.

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Attila Rebak's avatar
Attila Rebak
3h

One observation I've made over the years is that many of the investors who have generated truly exceptional long-term returns are value investors. And despite the common criticism of "cash drag," most of them have often held meaningful cash positions, sometimes modest, sometimes very large.

What's interesting is that their long-term outperformance occurred despite carrying this apparent handicap. Cash reduced returns during bull markets, but it also gave them something far more valuable: patience, flexibility, and the ability to act decisively when opportunities appeared.

This is one reason why Berkshire Hathaway's current cash position catches my attention. Not because Buffett is predicting a crash, but because a cash balance of this magnitude, relative to Berkshire's market value, may be telling us something about the availability of attractively priced opportunities.

For value investors, cash is not a failure to invest. It is often evidence of investment discipline.

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