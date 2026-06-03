Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Robert Vernon's avatar
Robert Vernon
6h

"...Washington figures there is nothing that can’t be fixed by more government intrusion..."

Brilliant, hillarious quip that would be a worthy comment from Will Rogers or Samuel Clemens.

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Luke's avatar
Luke
6h

Interesting. Saw a post from that Policy Tensor guy couple weeks ago. He demonstrated how the U.S. was caught off guard about the effectiveness of Iranian missiles. I am comparing this article with that.

When you see this crap happen it’s sometimes difficult to believe our leaders could truly be this stupid. Articles like this confirm that they are as opposed to carefully masterminded our destruction (Great Reset).

So this is grand. We can all rest easy knowing the boys in DC aren’t trying to kill us off. Take comfort knowing they are just stupid.

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