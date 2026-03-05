Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luke's avatar
Luke
9h

Another interesting dilemma. Trump offers to turn on the magic money machine (insurance). I’m sure it’s a nice gesture to the owners of the ships and cargo. Not sure it will convince Captains and their Crews however. Rumor has it you can’t simply print them.

Reply
Share
Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
9h

All true, and alarming.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture