Dear Reader,

Gold is back above $5,000 per ounce — and then some.

A year ago, that number would have sounded like the kind of forecast you’d hear from a permabull at a mining conference. Today it’s the price on your screen. And the bull market is starting to rotate — away from the large caps that have already had their run, and toward the developers and near-producers that haven’t been repriced yet.

This month’s pick sits right at the heart of that rotation. It’s a fully built, fully permitted gold mine on the cusp of restarting production — and we think the current entry point is one of the more compelling we’ve seen in this cycle.

Once you’ve had a chance to dig into the recommendation, don’t miss our conversation with Doug Casey on how to navigate 2026 — metals, energy, geopolitics, and where he sees the biggest opportunities this year. It’s a long one, but every bit worth your time.

Since this issue covers a lot of ground, I’ll keep this brief and let you dive right in.

Happy investing,

Lau Vegys