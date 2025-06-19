Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Laramie
Very well written, and great charts. I don't agree much with Dalio either, and listening to him narrate his book is distasteful. He's dripping with ego. That said, he does provide useful information, and the charts you included are excellent visuals.

I hope Greene Financial Advisory (comment) is correct, but I don't think that's the way the smart money bets, Warren Buffet notwithstanding. (He also said Bitcoin is "rat poison.")

My personal belief is that financial center and innovation & technology are the two most important factors on that list. They drive most of the others, and fortunately we still have leads there. But, as you note, China's strides in the area of innovation and technology are breathtaking, and their lead in trade will eventually impact our financial strength.

There's one other factor that's not directly on that list: China doesn't start stupid wars, and it isn't captured by a foreign power. Both of those factors also undermine the USA's ability to shine in many of the eight areas on that list. Unfortunately, I don't see this changing, and it's going to bite us.

Thanks for you writing, Lau. You are always a worthwhile read.

Greene Financial Advisory
Says all you need to know.. thanks for the analysis. Spot on. And worrisome.

But it’s never too late; in the past, America has shown resilience ever since the Great Depression… like Warren Buffet says, never bet against American business.

We tend to be the come-back-kid of the free world, and if we align our Western Hemisphere goals with South America, we can dominate long into the future

