Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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StJohn Brown's avatar
StJohn Brown
10h

I am surprised you don't seriously consider Cameco. I bought them 5 years ago and they have gone up 10x since (now down at 8x). As the largest uranium producer in the western world with very smart management....

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Gary Hauck's avatar
Gary Hauck
6h

Most of the time that humans and AI write about yellowcake recently, it's beome common to write U 3 Zero 8 instead of U 3 O 8. The lead illustration for the article followes this common mistake. It should be written as a chemical formula showing 3 atoms of uranium "U" and 8 atoms of oxygen "O".

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