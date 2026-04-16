Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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theodore Mainzer's avatar
theodore Mainzer
3h

Wow, you guys highlighting the insanity of a fledgling shoe company BIRD, whose market cap was 4 billion at it's peak, gasping for air at 21 million market cap, virtually eviscerated and left for dead, decides to leave the shoe business and rebrand itself as a GPU service provider with some unnamed supposed investor committing 50 million (of course there is) and the retail fomo traders run up this low float microcap 876%, churning the float 35 times in a single session, for a record 3.8 billion shares traded, market cap going from 20 million to 200 million.

So, if I go outside, raise my hands up in the air, jump up and down, and shout AI,AI,AI as loud as I can, will a ten bagger fall out of the sky and land in my lap? I could sure use a new cat box for my cat. Need one real bad.

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
4hEdited

Peak financial lunacy isn't only evident in hindsight. However ultimate timing of inevitable resolution is.

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