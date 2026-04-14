Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luke's avatar
Luke
13h

Am not a money guy. Like to think of myself as a big picture common sense kind of fellow. I am now wondering aside from typical price suppression and manipulation if our markets aren’t just flat out rigged.

Hell, everything else seems to be.

Reply
Share
FrankerTheTanker's avatar
FrankerTheTanker
14h

What if the plan all along was to get the Iranians to close the Strait. If the oil companies weren't onboard with Drill Baby Drill b/c the price of oil didn't warrant it, then picking a fight with Iran could potetially create the desired drilling environment. Now throw in the fact that the US has control of the Venezuela oil fields, and not only does that mean more oil, but more sulphur to offset what China is now locking up. This all seems way too coincidental to not be part of the whole strategy. Iran thinks they are holding their own, all while the US will now control the world's oil supply, which then wouldn't it help offset the trade imbalances?

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture