As much as the left would like to make Kamala's loss to Trump about racism or America's supposed hatred of women, the truth is much simpler: it's the cost-of-living crisis. Yes, the Southern Border chaos, foreign wars, and the myriad of other Biden administration failures played their part, but fundamentally, she lost because the American consumer is deeply unhappy. This is what today's chart is about.

Take a look below. Since Carter, every president with a University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rating below 82 has lost their shot at another term.

Even Trump wasn't immune to this rule—he lost back in 2020 when he was just a hair away from it at 81.8. But under Biden and Harris, consumer sentiment absolutely collapsed to 70.1, as you can see in the graph above.

Now, I know that technically speaking, Kamala wasn't up for re-election since she wasn't the president—Biden was. But as second-in-command of this administration, their failures were one and the same.

And what failures they were. Prices have jumped more than 20% under the Biden-Harris administration. And that's just the average. If you want the specifics, Trump's campaign site has a neat table breaking down the biggest price hikes in transportation, energy, groceries, and more under Biden/Harris versus his administration. Sure, there’s probably some cherry-picking there, but it gives you a good idea of just how crazy some of these price rises have been... though I doubt your wallet needs any reminding.

Lest we forget, Kamala’s “solution” to this crisis (one of her own making, mind you) was a federal ban on what she called “price gouging” in the food industry. Had she won, your milk and egg prices wouldn't be determined by those old-fashioned market forces anymore. Nope, a D.C. bureaucrat would be calling the shots instead.

Fortunately, this sort of Soviet-style central planning didn't sit well with the American people. The election results put her and her ingenious ideas right where they belong—in the trash bin of history.

