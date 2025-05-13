Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Clavin's avatar
Brian Clavin
3h

Never believe anything until it is first denied by the government….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laramie's avatar
Laramie
3h

"Well, as far as I’m concerned, not revaluing it—and not auditing it—only strengthens the case that something’s off. That would be a massive red flag—one that lends serious weight to the arguments of those who’ve questioned whether there’s any gold left in Fort Knox at all."

Occam's Razor.

Or, instead of the simple answer, we could believe that those who have been put in charge of US gold reserves have set up a flawless operation, and they've been guarding every last ounce faithfully for decades and decades. And, even though no one has been checking up on them, they've taken their oaths of public service so seriously that they've never even been tempted to put their hands in the cookie jar. Despite overturning fraud, neglect and corruption every place DOGE has looked, and even though each and every one of us knows that our bureaucrats are incompetent at BEST, that's not true of the bureaucrats to whom our gold reserves are entrusted.

I know how I'd bet if a Polymarket existed on this issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture